BSEB Inter Exams 2022: 74 Expelled, 4 Impersonators Held On Day 1 Of Bihar Board Exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate examination started today, February 1. This year, more than 13 lakh candidates have registered in the state to appear for the Bihar Board intermediate exams in 2022. The BSEB class 12th exam has started and will continue till 14 February 2022. Today the examination was conducted in two shifts, the first one from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second one from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. An additional 15 minutes of "cool-off" time was also given to the students to read and analyse the questions.

On the first day of the examination, a total of 74 students were expelled by the examination authorities. These students were found using unfair means during the examination. Four impersonators were also caught, of which two belonged to Supaul and one each from Jehanabad and Nalanda. A maximum number of students were expelled from Jamui and Nalanda.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exams 2022: List of students expelled from BSEB Exam

Places Number of students Madhepura 9 Supaul 4 Bhagalpur 4 Siwan 1 Nalanda 11 Khagaria 1 Saharsa 2 Nawada 1 Jamui 17 Saran 5 Banka 1 Vaishali 5 Madhubani 1 Bhojpur 9 Rohtas 1 Gaya 2

