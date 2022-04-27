CBSE Coding Challenge 2022: Class 6-8 Students Can Apply Till April 30, Here's How

CBSE coding challenge 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education has activated the registration link for National Coding Challenge 2022. Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered by April 30, 2022. This year, CBSE in collaboration with Microsoft is organizing ‘CBSE Coding Challenge 2022’. The coding challenge aims to provide an opportunity to students of classes VI-VIII to showcase their 21st-century skills for solving some of the real-life issues leveraging technology.

This competition will fulfill the CBSE’s aim to provide a platform for students to learn about various prevailing real life issues and work out an innovative solution to address the problem related to the themes using their coding skills. The direct link for registration has been attached below.

Official notification reads, “All the affiliated schools must motivate the students of classes VI-VIII of their school are invited to join this coding competition and become Coding Champions. For any further query, the participants may contact the Microsoft Partner through email: info@juanatech.com.”

CBSE Coding Challenge 2022: Check important dates here

The registration link for CBSE Coding Challenge 2022 will ba activated till April 30, 2022

Availability of Contest Resources Access to resources is till May 5, 2022

Project Submission has to be done till May 5, 2022

Results for Round 1 can be announced on May 15, 2022

Video Presentation by National Qualifiersshould be done between May 16 and June 5, 2022

Announcement of National Winners can be done on June 20, 2022

CBSE Coding Challenge 2022: Themes

Protect Biodiversity and Natural Habitats Earth and Cultural Heritage Preservation Accessibility

Check eligibility for Coding Challenge 2022

Students of Classes 6th ,7th & 8th is/are eligible who are enrolled in a school.

Teams can include(s) a minimum of one (1) student and maximum of four (4) students from the same school OR different schools. Each team of students must have a faculty member registered as well.

All members of team should belong to same grade of class.

Each team must have access to at least one (1) Desktop/laptop with good internet connectivity.

Follow these steps to register in CBSE Coding Challenge 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website juanatech.com/coding-challenge

Step 2: On the homepage, click on step 1 register now

Step 3: After being redirected to registration page, enter the First and last name of the educator, team name and team class and click on submit

Step 4: Using registration credentials, log in

Step 5: Post logging in enter required details and documents and click on submit

Here is the direct link to register