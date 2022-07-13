Last Updated:

CBSE Results 2022: UGC Tells Varsities To Set Admission Deadline After Class 12 Results

CBSE Results 2022: UGC has told the universities that they should make sure to fix the admission deadline only after the release of class 12 result.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
cbse results

Image: Shutterstock


CBSE Results 2022: University Grants Commission has told all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to ensure that CBSE Class 12 students are provided with enough time to apply for university admissions. This comes in line with CBSE class 12th result has not been announced till date. In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors, Principals, and Directors, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has asked them to fix the last date for admission to first year courses after CBSE Class 12 results, so that no student is deprived of admissions.

“It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in under graduate courses for the session (2022-2023). In this scenario, the students from CBSE will be deprived of admission in the under graduate courses if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE result declaration,” UGC Secratary Jain said.

“It is therefore, requested that all the higher educational institutions may fix the last date of their under graduate admission process after declaration of result of class Xll by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in under graduate courses,” he added.

As of now, no official date or releasing class 10 or 12 result has been released. However, latest update is that CBSE is likely to announce Class 10 result later this month. CBSE 12th result 2022 date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and Twitter handle to check the result. The steps to check scorecards are mentioned below.

CBSE Result 2022: How to check scorecards

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for result or 'what's new' section
  • Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2022
  • Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number
  • Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022: Here's how to download result via Digilocker App

  • Step 1: Students either need to visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.
  • Step 2: Then, they are required to log in using their mobile number.
  • Step 3: On the homepage, select the "CBSE" option.
  • Step 4: Then, students are required to select either Class 10 result 2022 or Class 12 result 2022.
  • Step 5: Fill in the required information.
  • Step 6: Automatically, the Class 10th Term 2 result or the Class 12th Term 2 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 7: Download the marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference
READ | CBSE Class 10 result 2022 delayed, likely to be declared in July second week
READ | CBSE results 2022: Board releases circular for schools ahead of releasing board result
READ | CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Official Update: CBSE term 2 results in last week of July
READ | CBSE 10th, 12th results to be released by July end; See how to check scores via DigiLocker
READ | CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Know when to expect CBSE class 10, 12 results
COMMENT