CBSE Results 2022: UGC Tells Varsities To Set Admission Deadline After Class 12 Results

CBSE Results 2022: University Grants Commission has told all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to ensure that CBSE Class 12 students are provided with enough time to apply for university admissions. This comes in line with CBSE class 12th result has not been announced till date. In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors, Principals, and Directors, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has asked them to fix the last date for admission to first year courses after CBSE Class 12 results, so that no student is deprived of admissions.

“It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in under graduate courses for the session (2022-2023). In this scenario, the students from CBSE will be deprived of admission in the under graduate courses if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE result declaration,” UGC Secratary Jain said.

“It is therefore, requested that all the higher educational institutions may fix the last date of their under graduate admission process after declaration of result of class Xll by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in under graduate courses,” he added.

As of now, no official date or releasing class 10 or 12 result has been released. However, latest update is that CBSE is likely to announce Class 10 result later this month. CBSE 12th result 2022 date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and Twitter handle to check the result. The steps to check scorecards are mentioned below.

CBSE Result 2022: How to check scorecards

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for result or 'what's new' section

Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2022

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

