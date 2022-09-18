Chandigarh University Assures Justice In 'video Leak' Case; To Form 10-member Committee

Chandigarh authorities will stand by the students and will make sure justice is served in the alleged Chandigarh video leak scandal, the Vice Chancellor of the university in Mohali, Anand Aggarwal said and announced the plan of constituting a committee of officials and 10 students who will raise their concerns. Aggarwal also asked the students not to believe in rumours.

Notably, protests erupted at the university after a girl of a private college was accused of shooting videos of several girl students of the university and making it viral on social media. The university students also alleged that some university mates attempted suicide after the videos were made viral.

Committee of 10 students and officials

Vice-Chancellor of the Mohali university Anand Aggarwal said that a committee of 10 students and officials will be formed to take up students' concerns. "We are here to give you justice and planning to form a committee of officials and 10 students who will raise all your concerns and we will consider them professionally," the university official said and further added, "The investigations are on. The SSP and the trustees are with us. Please don't pay heed to rumours."

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh police made the second arrest in the case on September 18. A man from Himachal's Shimla was arrested and the questioning was underway. The Punjab police had earlier also arrested a woman from the university.

Massive student protests after alleged video leaks

The Chandigarh university witnessed widespread demonstrations on September 18 after several girl students alleged that their private videos were 'leaked' by a hostel student. However, according to Punjab's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gurpreet Deo, the accused girl had shared her video with the Himachal man but no other student videos were found.

Rumours that the objectionable videos of several women students was 'leaked' went around, which resulted in a massive protest late night on Saturday, September 17, claimed Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni.

University authorities have rejected reports that videos of several female students were made and shared online. "At the preliminary level, we investigated and did not find that videos of other students were made," Dr Arvinder Singh Kang, Director, Students Welfare of Chandigarh University, said.

