Chandigarh University Video Scandal: Women's Commission Writes To Punjab DGP, Seeks Report

In the latest update in the Chandigarh University video scandal, the Punjab Women Commission has written a letter to the Punjab DGP to depute senior officials for the investigation into the controversy on the campus of the university in Mohali.

Reacting to the developments in the Chandigarh University video scandal, the Women Commission in the state has asked the Punjab DGP to task senior officials in the investigation and has also sought a status report of the investigation developments.

Notably, this comes after Punjab Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati visited Chandigarh University on Sunday amid the massive protests over the purported videos of hostel girls being leaked online.

Speaking to reporters, Gulati said, "This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure the parents and students that the accused won't be spared."

Meanwhile, the girl students at the university have alleged that they had received threatening calls from Canada, warning them to end the protest. A foreign connection to the Chandigarh University video scandal case emerged after the allegations from certain girl students of the university. The caller from the foreign number allegedly warned the girls that their recordings would go viral if they continued to protest.

Chandigarh University video scandal

Tensions have gripped the prestigious university in Mohali following the 'video leak' incident as students remained apprehensive about their safety and privacy. Concerned parents alleged that the hostel administration refused to guarantee protection to the students and also tried to suppress the protests.

The Mohali Police and the hostel administration tried to maintain law and order on the campus and restricted the student's exit from the hostel to prevent similar protests. Notably, the university has not issued a statement on whether a lack of security measures led to the incident.

Meanwhile, the Mohali Police has so far arrested three people - the accused female student, a boy from Shimla named Sunny Mehta to who she allegedly sent the private videos, and a 31-year-old man named Rankaj Verma. The police are investigating the matter to find out whether only these three people were involved or if there is a bigger nexus to this.