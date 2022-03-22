CUET 2022: Common Entrance Test, Set To Be Held In July, Explained In 10 Points

CUET 2022: In a recent move, the UGC chairman has announced that students who want to take admission in any of the central universities in India for undergraduate courses will have to sit for and clear CUET. With the implementation of this rule of clearing common entrance test from now, class 12 marks will not be considered. This is expected to reduce the stress of class 12 students to score above 95% marks to meet high college cut-offs of few colleges. Here is all you need to know about the CUET.
CUET: 10 things which you need to know
- UGC chairman through interaction with media clarified all the doubts related to CCUET scores being accepted by central universities in India. Chairman started the discussion by stating that CUET is expected to reduce the burden on students and parents. He said that for 2022-23, National Testing Agency will be conducting CUET for both UG & PG courses
- As of now the exact date for registration as well as entrance exam has not been announced. However, the UGC chairman said that the Common University Education Test (CUET) will take place in the first week of July 2022. The application process will be online and start in the first week of April 2022.
- Following the path of JEE and NEET, the CUET will also be conducted in 13 languages. These languages are Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.
- UGC in its notice has mentioned that CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private and Deemed to be Universities. Here is the direct link to check official notice.
- Many central universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET 2022 (PG), the details of which will be available on NTA website shortly. UGC official notice reads, "All the stakeholders are requested to visit NTA website for further information"
- CUET is designed in such a way that it will not affect the existing admission process. UGC Chairman clarified that CUET will not affect the reservation policy of Universities. The CUET score will be needed for admission but it will not make any changes in reservation policy. For example: If the percentage is reserved for local students in any University, it will remain the same and will not be changed by UGC or NTA or any other body.
- The syllabus of the entrance test will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, said UGC chairman.
- Class 12 Board marks will not carry any weightage. However, the universities can use the Board exam marks as an eligibility criterion for the test. Other than securing a passing marks in class 12, nothing else will be considered as eligibility to take CUET
- Through CUET each university will admit students based on a merit list prepared by NTA. There will be no common counselling. Universities will be free to organsie their own counseling sessions
- As part of Central University entrance test, candidates will be allowed to select 6 domain subjects. This time the exam will be conducted in 23 domain subjects.