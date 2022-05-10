DCW Summons MCD Officials Over Students' Security; 'Furnish Information On Safety Steps'

In action against Municipal schools in Delhi, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) summoned the Commissioners of three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) on the implementation of safety and security measures for students in schools after a case of sexual assault was reported on April 30, in a brazen incident in a corporation-run school in East MCD.

The commission received the case regarding sexual assault in a primary school run in Bhajanpura, Delhi. As it transpired, the students were waiting for the teacher to enter the class after the students assembly, when an unknown person came and started assualting girls in the class. The DCW has asked the East MCD to furnish information regarding the same.

DCW Chief @SwatiJaiHind issues Summons to East MCD and notice to Delhi Police in the matter of sexual assault with girl students inside an MCD School. pic.twitter.com/A2aEakL3By — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2022

Absence of security guards and CCTVs at Municipal schools in Delhi

Appearing before the commission, the MCD officials informed about the absence and lack of security guards and CCTVs in the school premises. Specifically, DCW was informed that there were no security guards during the day shift and out of the 232 schools, only 15 schools have CCTV cameras deployed and moreover, at the boundary and outside the classes. The officials also informed about the proposal to install CCTVs at the boundary in all EDMCs is in advanced stages of finalisation.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated,

“A school is a second home for a child. Children should feel most safe in their schools which are supposed to provide holistic learning. However, the recently reported incident of sexual assault with girls in an MCD school has raised serious questions over safety and security of the children especially girls inside these schools. Further, the information provided by East MCD shows the dismal condition of safety and security of students as none of the schools have a security guard. This is unacceptable and the Commission has instituted an enquiry in this regard. Urgent steps must be taken to make these schools safe for children.”

Police initiates action

The police responding to the DCW has informed that action has been initiated against the schools for not reporting the case on time and a case has been registered with the necessary Sections added in the FIR under the POCSO Act.

