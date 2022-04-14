Delhi Govt To Issue COVID Guidelines For Schools After Spike In Number Of Cases

Delhi Government on April 14 announced that it will be releasing the guidelines for Delhi Schools on April 15, 2022. The guidelines will be issued in line with the rising COVID cases in Delhi. The announcement of releasing new guidelines has been issued by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia .

The minister said that the Delhi school COVID guidelines will be issued and sent to all Delhi schools – government and private on April 15, 2022. These guidelines will focus on COVID-19 safety protocol and the process that needs to be followed in case schools reports more positive cases. This comes in line with the news of teacher and student from a Delhi Private school testing positive and being sent back home.

“COVID cases have slightly increased...but no hospitalization, so need not worry.Since Covid is there, we have to learn to live with it...A general (COVID)guideline to be introduced for schools tomorrow.1 or 2 COVID cases (of kids),1 teacher from school,” said Minister Manish Sisodia

Schools running in full strength

The schools in national capital are running in offline mode. As a result, several schools have been reporting positive COVID cases ever since students and teachers resumed complete offline teaching with the start of the new academic session of 2022-23. Coming to NCR, the schools of Noida have already received advisory from the health department in Gautam Buddha Nagar as many students tested positive for COVID. As of now, the national capital is witnessing nearly a 50 percent spike.

Ghaziabad school shut after students test COVID positive

Recently three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad tested positive for coronavirus. One of the schools, located in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram recently announced three days' closure while the school in Noida has moved to online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection. An official of one of the schools, where two students have been found COVID-19 positive, told PTI, "The school has announced three days' closure but thereafter it will remain closed for Easter Holidays and reopen for physical classes next Monday only."