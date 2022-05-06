Delhi: New Medical College To Open In Bid To Boost Healthcare; Admissions To Begin In 2025

In a bid to strengthen medical studies and boost the healthcare workforce, the Delhi government has decided to set up a "world-class" medical college in Dwarka. The admission procedure at the new college will start in 2025, the city health department stated on May 6. As per the official information, the new medical college in the national capital will provide admissions to 125 seats under Phase 1.

On Friday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated that the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led state government is continuously working to offer a good health system to citizens and reinforce the public health infrastructure. "The number of beds in government hospitals will increase rapidly during the next few years." We are also working to expand the capacity of various hospitals." The Kejriwal government is committed to its goal and is dedicated to serving the people, which is why affordable and quality healthcare is being provided to the people of Delhi," he said in a statement issued by the health department.

Delhi Medical College

The medical college will be set up with the Indira Gandhi Hospital. The city's health department announced that the campus will be built in Sector 17, and it will boost the city's healthcare infrastructure along with helping Delhi to emerge as a leader in the field of medical education. Dr B L Chaudhary, director of the hospital, said, "The country needs good doctors and, keeping this in mind, it was decided to open a medical school based on modern technology and health services in Dwarka Sector-17." This will benefit meritorious students and society as a whole. Meritorious students who cannot afford the fees of private medical colleges will be able to make their dreams come true in the medical field by getting a chance to secure a seat in this government medical college."

Courses offered in the Delhi Medical College

As per various reports, in the initial stage, the college will provide MBBS courses, and courses for other medical degrees, including MD, MS, DM, etc., will also be offered after some time. The college will emphasise more in the field of research and development. Students will be admitted to this college through NEET by the National Testing Agency on 125 seats in the first session.

