Delhi Schools To Be Closed Again? DDMA Likely To Take Decision Amid COVID Surge Today

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to announce a final decision regarding the closure of Delhi schools in view of COVID. The crucial meeting of DDMA was scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm. As per official sources, the authority is likely to discuss the prevailing COVID situation in the national capital and take a decision on continuing or halting offline classes in view of the rising COVID cases in the key meeting today.

DDMA meeting: Wearing masks mandatory, fine of Rs 500 for violators

Moreover, DDMA has also decided on reimposing the fine for not wearing face masks in public places. In the key DDMA meeting chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor today, the authority said that the residents of the national capital will have to compulsorily wear masks in public places. DDMA also informed that those found in violation of the rule will have to pay Rs 500 in fine.

Delhi COVID situation

As per the city health department data, Delhi is witnessing a spike in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 and 18. According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, the national capital Tuesday recorded 632 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

School students and teachers infected with Coronavirus

Fresh COVID cases were reported among students and teachers who were attending offline schools this month. Schools in Delhi were reopened for students in March 2022 after a gap of almost two years due to the pandemic. As per experts, closing schools again can harm the studies further.

Will Delhi schools be closed again?

Earlier this month, Manish Sisodia had said that the schools have been ordered to close even if a single student tests positive on the school premises. On April 14, over 300 fresh Covid cases were reported in Delhi. The previous guidelines dated April 15 highlighted that the schools in the capital have been ordered to close the wing or the complete school in case a student, teacher or staff is found COVID positive. In case any positive case is reported, schools will have to follow COVID protocol and guidelines and inform DoE. The guidelines also mention that students, teachers and other staff members must wear masks at all times. It has also been advised for regular washing of hands and social distancing measures to continue. However, a final decision will be taken today in the DDMA meeting.