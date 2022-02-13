Delhi Schools To Reopen For Nursery To Class 8 From Tomorrow; Check COVID-19 SOPs Here

School reopening: Delhi Schools are scheduled to reopen for Nursery to Class 8 from Monday, February 14, 2022. Delhi school heads were told about the reopening after a review meeting. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted the review meeting on February 4, 2022. To be noted is that the schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges, and universities in Delhi were reopened on February 7, 2022. It was also reopened after the meeting was conducted by DDMA. In view of reopening, the DDMA and Ministry of Education released guidelines for schools, colleges, and universities. The guidelines will have to be followed while reopening.

Guidelines and COVID SOPs to be followed

It is mandatory that teachers should be vaccinated, teachers who are not vaccinated will not be allowed on campus.

Schools should not only ensure but monitor proper cleaning and sanitation facilities in the campus.

Students, teachers, and other staff members have been told to wear masks at all times.

Students should maintain at least six feet distance between students in the seating plan.

Students will have to maintain social distancing at all times in the staff rooms, office area, assembly hall, and other common areas.

Flexible, staggered and reduced timings for different classes.

Many Universities in Delhi such as Jawaharlal Nehu University and University of Delhi have begun to reopen at 100% strength. As of now, Jamia has not announced reopening. The Delhi government has directed schools to prioritise the ‘well-being’ of the students for the first two weeks once they return. This will be done to ensure that students are eased back into the physical school environment and don’t feel anxious readjusting back to offline classes.

Ensure senior secondary students attend offline classes regularly: Delhi govt to schools

With CBSE announcing the Board exam dates, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed the heads of schools to ensure that students of senior secondary sections, classes 10 and 12, attend classes regularly. A statement has been issued by DoE which reads that for the next two months, teachers should aim for 100% student attendance. Teachers are also told to make full use of the time in completing the syllabus and preparing students for the upcoming board exams. During the meeting, it was decided that attention would be given to practical work.

"After online classes for a long time, it has become very important to focus better on the practical classes of children so that they can get hands-on learning experience," the statement read, as reported by PTI.

