Delhi University convocation: Delhi University is conducting its 98th convocation ceremony on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been called as the Chief Guest. The convocation is going on and it has begun as scheduled in the first half at 10.30 am. The notification from the varsity stated that students may follow the University of Delhi’s official website www.du.ac.in to get updates on the convocation.

Delhi University 98th Convocation: Check Date and Time

The convocation is being conducted on February 26, 2022.

It has been started from 10.30 am onwards.

The venue is indoor stadium, multi purpose hall, Delhi University sports complex, New Delhi 110007

The men graduates have been told to appear in high-buttoned up coats with trousers (national dress).

Women graduates should wear white saree with blouse or white shirt (kurtas) with salwar or churidar pajamas.

Following the COVID guidelines, the parents, or guests are not being allowed with the candidate in the Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex.

Delhi University to follow odd even formula for OBE, offline exams, Here's all about it

Delhi University has released guidelines for open book and offline examination. The official notice released by DU reads that odd semester exams will be conducted in open book mode. On the other hand, the examinations of Semester II, IV, and VI i.e. Even Semester, Physical Mode in Delhi University. March/April Examinations will be online open-book examination (DU OBE Exam 2022) while the May examinations will be conducted in physical mode.

Delhi University to conduct semester exams in open book and physical mode: Check official notice

"The University of Delhi on the basis of recommendations of the working group for examinations has decided that all the examinations, which shall be conducted during the months of March and April 2022 (odd semester examinations), shall be conducted in the open book examination (OBE) model," Delhi University said in an official notice.