Delhi University Students Demand Open Book Exam, Cite COVID & Offline Classes As Reasons

Delhi University: Students from Delhi University have raised the demand for open-book examinations from this academic year. Taking to Twitter, hundreds of students have expressed their views in support of the open-book examination, and protests are also being held by Delhi University students. Meanwhile, Delhi University has asked the demonstrating students to focus on their studies instead of protesting and complaining.

Nevertheless, students are left dissatisfied with the university's response and several of them have started to voice their views on social media. A large number of students have called for the exam to be conducted in the online mode because the lecture was given in the online mode and a majority of students have demanded an open book examination, arguing COVID pandemic has hampered their studies.



Taking to Twitter, a Delhi University student going by the name Shivangi Pandey expressed concern as she said, "We are facing a lot of problems: health issues, PG problems, financial problems, online classes, and the pressure of the offline exam. We also have to prepare for the entrance exam also. It's difficult to manage. DU is not listening to our problems. " Meanwhile, hashtags like "DUStudentsWantOBE" are also extensively trending on Twitter. Another DU student named Palak Mishra wrote, "There are 62 universities under MHRD, out of which 52 are taking exams in online mode this semester. So, why not DU? This is clear discrimination."

Another Delhi University student named Kushi took to the microblogging site and said, "90% of universities under MHRD are conducting exams online. This will create an unfair advantage for them over DU students in terms of grades." Meanwhile, another student named Satyam Shriwas wrote, "Please Delhi University, conduct online exams."

Image: PTI/ Representative