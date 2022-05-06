DU Exams 2022: Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Of Students Challenging Offline Exams

DU Exams 2022: In a recent move, the Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea of DU students challenging the February 11 notice. The notice sought direction that the exam should be conducted in online mode for the even semester that will be held in May 2022. Justice Rekha Palli was noting down the submission of petitioners and said, "This is not the right time to pass any order. However, the Court has given the liberty to petitioners to approach the court again if there is any change in the circumstances."

#DUStudentsDemandOBE was trending on Twitter as it was used by Delhi University students while they were raising their voices against offline exams. As there was no effect of social media campaigns on the university, students decided to file a plea in Delhi HC. The plea was filed by 8 students of Delhi University. The petitioners have alleged that despite the orders of offline classes coming in, many colleges of DU continued with online classes. Students further argued (on social media) that after two years of online classes, the sudden decision to conduct offline exams by DU was not wise and not favourable to many students. The petition also demands that the exams should be conducted as an Open book Exam (OBE) for all the semester students.

DU provides drop-out students 'centenary' chance to take exams and complete degree

The Delhi University recently announced that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time "centenary" chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree. The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance given the Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1, 2022. Faculties, departments, colleges and centres under the university have been notified to complete the confirmation and verification of registration forms filled by such students by June 20, 2022.