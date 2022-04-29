Edu Minister Releases Mandate Document For Development Of National Curriculum Framework

Quick links:
Image: Edu Ministry Twitter
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday released the ‘Mandate Document Guidelines for the development of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF)’ at a function held at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Dr. K. Kasturirangan, chairperson, National Steering Committee for the National Curriculum Framework, Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N minister for higher education, government of Karnataka, Dr. BC Nagesh, minister for primary and secondary education, government of Karnataka, Anita Karwal, secretary, department of school education and literacy, ministry of education, government of India, and Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, director, national council of educational research and training (NCERT) were present on the occasion.
" National Education Policy 2020 is the ‘philosophy’, the national curriculum framework is the ‘pathway’ and the mandate document released today is the ‘constitution’ to champion the changing demands of the 21st century and positively impact the future. The mandate document will bring about a paradigm shift with focus on holistic development of children, emphasis on skilling, vital role of teachers, learning in mother tongue, cultural rootedness. It is also a step towards decolonization of the Indian education system," the education minister said.
The education minister also suggested creating an app-based process to enable suggestions for the NCF from every citizen of our country. Central to the implementations of the transformative National Education Policy 2020 is the new national curriculum framework (NCF) which will empower and enable outstanding teaching and learning in the country, by converting the vision of the NEP 2020 into reality in our schools and classrooms. the development of the NCF is being guided by the national steering committee (NSC), chaired by Dr. K Kasturirangan, supported by the mandate group, along with the national council for education research and training (NCERT). The NCF includes the national curriculum framework for school education (NCFSE), the national curriculum framework for early childhood care & education (NCFECCE), the national curriculum framework for teacher education (NCFTE), and the national curriculum framework for adult education (NCFAE).
The ‘mandate document’ guides the development of the NCF. the mandate document is the bridge between the nep 2020 and the ncf. some of the important characteristics of the national curriculum framework, as envisioned in the mandate document to achieve these goals are:
In addition to these consultations, NCF will also fully account for other initiatives like nipun bharat, the national mission for foundational literacy and numeracy by the ministry of education, which are being implemented with the required urgency even as the ncf is being developed.