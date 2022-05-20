Education Minister Calls For Greater Synergy Among Industry, Academia And Policy-makers

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday emphasised the need for a greater synergy among industry, academia and policy-makers for solving the problem facing the country and meeting the needs of the poorest of the poor.

Prdahan was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day "North East Research Conclave 2022" at the Indian Institute of technology (IIT), Guwahati.

"There is a need for a greater synergy among Industry, Academia and Policymakers for solving the problem of the country and meeting the needs of the poorest of the poor. The conclave gives a platform for all strata of stakeholders to come together and collaborate. This conclave will help create a strong ecosystem of research and innovation and take it to a scalable stage," he said.

The Conclave is hosting around 5,000 eminent personalities from the North-East as well as other parts of India. The participants hail from various sectors such as the industry, academia, start-ups, research councils, PSUs, laboratories and technical institutes including schools and colleges.

The inauguration of the conclave was followed by the signing of an MoU between IIT Guwahati and the Government of Assam to establish 'The Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute (AAHII).

"The conclave is organized by IIT Guwahati to ensure the successful implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and the promotion of research and development, innovation and startup culture. This will help in creating a strong research ecosystem, not just in this region, but also will help in networking with Industries startups, and entrepreneurs from across the country," said TG Sitharam Director, IIT Guwahati. PTI GJS GJS TIR TIR

