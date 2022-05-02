Embassy Of Israel, IIT-Delhi Develop Six-week Mentorship Programme For Women Entrepreneurs

The Embassy of Israel in India collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi and the WEE Foundation for a six-week mentorship programme for women entrepreneurs. Twenty-six women entrepreneurs from the WEE Foundation were selected and mentored on various topics, including validating ideas, building a team, fundraising, and building and distributing products.

"It has been great to meet this group of brilliant women entrepreneurs. I wish them all the best for their future endeavours. This project is one of a series of special initiatives to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel," Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, said at an event to mark the culmination of programme.

Entrepreneurs were mentored by renowned mentor Nava Swersky from Israel. Nava Swersky is a technology entrepreneur with over 30 years of international experience as an entrepreneur and manager. She is an investor in venture capital and is an expert in the fields of innovation and technology commercialization.

"I am honoured and delighted to be mentoring these special women who have unique and pioneering thinking and a strong passion for entrepreneurship. They have all achieved so much already and I am sure they will continue to lead change for good." During the programme, women entrepreneurs were connected to potential investors and buyers for their products so that they can take their business idea to a financially sustainable enterprise. These women have a background in science and medicine, business administration, design and healthcare.