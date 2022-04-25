Fact Check: Is Government Of India Giving Free Laptops To Students?

A notification has emerged on social media platforms claiming that the government of India is offering free laptops to all students. It has also come to the light that the news is fake and the government has not announced any such plans. The Press Information Bureau's official fact-check team has called this a fake claim and alerted everyone about the message.

Taking to Twitter, PIB wrote, "A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the government of India is offering free laptops for all students." The agency further mentioned that "the circulated link is # fake. The government is not running any such scheme. "

Government has approved installation of 4G/5G towers? Here's fact check report

Apart from this, another message is also extensively surfacing on social media platforms claiming that the government has approved the installation of 4G/5G towers in India. However, the PIB fact-check team has also rejected this claim, and the government of India has not made any such announcements. It further asked the users not to respond to such fraudulent emails or SMS.

"A fake message about the government's approval for the installation of 4G/5G towers is in circulation. The Indian government has made no such announcement. Never respond to such fraudulent emails or SMS, "PIB tweeted."

Notably, if the government plans to distribute any goods or services to the general population, it will first make announcements on various platforms so that more and more people benefit from the opportunity. It is always recommended that people first check the source and credibility of the page and only then believe the news.

