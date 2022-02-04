Last Updated:

Father-daughter Duo Clear NEET 2021, Take Admission In MBBS Course Together

A father-daughter duo has left people in awe after they qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and took admission in MBBS together.

A father-daughter duo has left people in awe after they qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 and took admission in MBBS together. The story has become an inspiration for many as it has proved that age is not a barrier to learning.

According to various media reports, Lieutenant Colonel R. Murugaiyan took part in the NEET exam with his daughter, Sheetal, who was only 18 years old at the time of the examination, last year.

Father-daughter duo take admission in MBBS together

After qualifying for the exam, the 50-year-old applied for admission to the MBBS programme with his daughter. Lieutenant Colonel Murugaiyan has got admission into a medical college in Chennai, while his daughter has secured a seat in a medical college in Puducherry.

Even though Murugaiyan had a degree in engineering, he always wanted to pursue MBBS and become a doctor. However, the journey to qualifying for the NEET examination was not at all easy. Murugaiyan managed to regularly study for the course while he worked during the day at the office.

Couple cracks IIM Ahmedabad CAT 2021 Exam

In another story of success, a couple from IIM-Ahmedabad topped the IIM Ahmedabad CAT 2021 Exam. Maruti secured a 100 percentile while his wife, Sayali, scored a 99.97 percentile. The couple co-own an ed-tech start-up called "Cracku" and took part in the examination just to teach their students.

Maruti is from Visakhapatnam and holds a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT-Bombay. In 2008, he took the CAT for the first time and scored a 99.97 percentile. Sayali completed her B.Tech in Computer Science from VJTI Mumbai and hails from Thane, Maharashtra. She too had qualified for the CAT Exam in 2008 by securing the 99.91 percentile to get into IIM.

