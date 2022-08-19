Gauhati University Controller Of Examinations Suspended Due To Delay In Result Declaration

Gauhati University CoE suspended: The Gauhati University suspended the Controller of Examinations Dr Dhruwajyoti Choudhury with immediate effect on Thursday, August 18, due to anomalies and delay in this year's Undergraduate examination results announcement of the university.

The statement issued by Gauhati University read, "Pending drawal of Disciplinary Proceedings, Dr. Dhruwajyoti Choudhury, Controller of Examinations, Gauhati University is placed under suspension with immediate effect until further order because of anomaly and delay in declaration of results of the Undergraduate Examinations of Gauhati University in the year 2022."

According to the statement, the order was executed in the exercise of the power conferred by Rule 6 of Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964. The Deputy Controller of Examinations at the university has been assigned the additional duties of the CoE.

The Disciplinary Authority of Gauhati University has suspended the Controller of Examinations of Gauhati University for anomaly and delay in declaration of results of the Undergraduate Examinations of Gauhati University in the year 2022. pic.twitter.com/a3qlAKQLB6 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Gauhati University final semester exam results delayed

Following the failure of university authorities to declare the results of final semester exams for BA, BSc, and BCom, which were conducted on September 29, the students were worried about their future as many could not take admissions in other universities as they have been asked them to submit their final semester or overall marks statements. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

