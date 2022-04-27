Gyan Sarovar School In Delhi Closed For A Week After Fire Breakout

Gyan Sarovar school fire news: In a recent move, the Gyan Sarovar School has been temporarily closed. This step has been taken as the school is near to Bhalswa landfill site in which fire broke out on Tuesday evening. The community organiser Narayana said that it is not safe to keep children here because of the smoke coming out of fire. She also announced that the school has been closed for a period of one week.

Fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi

A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site which is in north Delhi on Tuesday evening. The fire continued to burn late into the night, even as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) battled the blaze since 5.45 pm. Officials said that initially there was only smoke, but due to the prevailing winds, a huge fire broke out.

Not to be ignored that the frequency of landfill fires has increased. One of the major reasons is the rising temperature. It is the fourth such fire in Delhi within a span of one month. Acknowledging the increase in fire incidents, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the Bhalswa landfill fire by Wednesday, April 27, 2022. In this case, it is not yet known whether the fire was caused by methane generation or human activity.

In another incident, a shop caught fire and spread to other stores in Amar Colony's main market in Lajpat Nagar. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "The fire started from a shop on the ground floor and spread to other stores and a restaurant. The fire also spread to the residence and an office on the first floor of the building." A DTC bus also caught fire on Tuesday afternoon on Vikas Marg area here.