Hindu Janajagruti Samithi Accuses Clarence High School Of Imposing Bible On Non-Christians

After the issues of demanding a ban on Halal meat, a ban on Muslim vendors outside temples and the campaign against buying fruits from Muslims, now the Hindu Janajagruti Samithi has come up with new allegations targeting Christian institutions.

Hindu Janajagruti Samithi State Spokesperson Mohan Gowda alleged that the Clarence High School in Bengaluru is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible compulsorily in the school.

Talking to Republic Media Network, Gowda said, "Students whoever gets admission in Clarence School should read, carry, learn Bible and it is compulsory. In the school admission application form, they had mentioned about that. There are also non-Christian students who are studying in the school and are forcefully made to learn Bible."

"It is a violation of Article 25 & 30 of Indian Constitution. There are also guidelines from Supreme Court that education institutions cannot enforce religious teachings on any students,'' said Mohan Gowda.

Parents of non-Christian students who studied in the school believe that reading the Bible will add more value in life and that the institution never forced them to do so. Rohit Goyal, a Punjabi resident staying in Bengaluru and his daughter who studied in the school from UKG to 12th grade said, "There is an option of studying in convent school and non-convent school. We were aware about the declaration and we were open for that. In that school, lot of muslim students studying, it is one of the best schools in academics and less fees structure. Education is good and fees is less, that is more important. Anything which gives values to the children is good. My daughter studied there for 13 years and there was no forceful conversion in the school.''

School authorities had already taken cognisance of the issue and sought legal opinion. Talking to Republic Media Network about the issue, Clarence High School Principal Jerry George said, "We are aware about the issue, we had handed over the matter to our advocates. They will reply, Once they give us the advice, we will take it forward."

All Muslim, Christian & Hindu parents give an undertaking that students will carry & read the Bible: Bishop PK Samuel

Many Christian religious leaders claim that the practice has been existing for many years now. Talking to Republic TV, Bishop of Church of South India Rev. Dr. Prasana Kumar Samuel said, "The compulsion of reading Bible in Clarence schools is there for ages. It is not something new which has come up now and we don't know why they are making it compulsory in that institution. All Muslims, Christians and Hindus parents give an undertaking that they will carry the Bible and read the Bible."

Hindu Janajagruti Samithi will submit a complaint to the Primary Education Minister and if the government doesn't act on their complaint, they will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the court. "We will go ahead and file a complaint with Karnataka Education Department. If they don't take action, we will file a PIL in the court against the school,''said Mohan Gowda.

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that he is not aware about the incident and that he would look into it.

Talking to Republic Media Network Minister, BC Nagesh said, "I am hearing this for the first time, I will go through about the incident. Once I am in Bengaluru on Wednesday, will go through and reply to the media enquiries.''

In the admission application form for Grade 11, there is a parents declaration on the third page of the form and clause number 7 which reads "You affirm that your child will attend all classes including Morning Assembly Scripture Class and Clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carry the Bible and Hymn Book during his/her stay at Clarence High School.''

