IAF Signs MoU With Rashtriya Raksha University To Improve Military Training Pattern

In a bid to upgrade and strengthen the education and training systems of military officers, the Indian Air Force (IAF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU). The MoU has been signed by Air Vice Marshal Rajeev Sharma, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Education), and Prof Anand Kumar Tripathi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, with the Vice Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Bimal N Patel.

Addressing the event, the IAF Chief Marshal VR Chaudhuri said, "While conventional domains of conflict have consistently been evolving, new non-kinetic and non-lethal means of warfare are also being used," he further added saying, "Knowledge is becoming a central resource in the information age, and strategy and geopolitics are being increasingly affected by information."

IAF signs MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University for academic collaboration

"There has been a paradigm shift in the nature of security threats, and newer ways of pursuing strategic objectives are coming to life. These are also creating new and unknown vulnerabilities. These challenging security dynamics will continue to pose tough choices and will require novel and innovative solutions," the IAF chief said.

Technology, training, and education are important aspects in preparing a military officer for future war. "In such a scenario, there is an evolving need to upgrade and fine-tune our education and training pattern," the IAF chief noted. "We need to make a roadmap for strengthening training programmes and research, stimulating innovation and supporting incubation of emerging technologies, which calls for bringing the military, academia, and industry—the three critical pillars of national security—on to a common platform," he added.

Calling the MoU signing with RRU a "historic partnership ", IAF Chief said the University will work together to address the issues of academic excellence and research-oriented fields. With this development, IAF and RRU will facilitate IAF personnel to undertake various courses in Defence and Strategic Studies, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security, Applied Science, Engineering & Technology, and Foreign Languages. This move will also boost R&D in the national and internal security fields. The University will also extend accreditation to IAF training establishments.

Image: PTI

With Inputs from PTI