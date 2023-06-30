ICAI CA New Courses To Be Launched By President Murmu On July 1, Full Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will launch the new scheme of education and training for CA courses on July 1. The new curriculum will be launched by President of India Draupadi Murmu in an event marking the 75th Chartered Accountants' Day. CA. Aniket Sunil Talati (President, ICAI) and CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal (Vice-President, ICAI) will also be present on the occasion.

The syllabus, Transition Scheme, and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) will be hosted on 1st July 2023. Paper wise exemption plan will be announced in due course. Under the new scheme, there will be new courses on prosecution, psychology, philosophy, and Artificial Intelligence. The curriculum of the new course has been framed along the lines of National Education Policy and current requirements such as Artificial Intelligence, forensic audit, and startups.

The exams for the new courses will be conducted from the year 2024 onwards so that budding CAs who are currently pursuing the old course can finish their foundation, intermediate and final exams this year.

Key dates for the implementation of the CA New Scheme of Education and Training