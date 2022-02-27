IIT Bombay & DU Award Degrees To Students At Respective Convocations In Physical Mode

IIT Bombay convocation ceremony: IIT Bombay on February 26 awarded degrees to over 260 students at the interim session of their 60th Convocation ceremony. This convocation session was conducted in offline mode and was the first event to be conducted offline mode since the first lockdown and outbreak of COVID in India. The degrees were conferred upon those students who have completed all the requirements during the period from August 2021 to January 2022.

IIT Bombay convocation highlights

It was presided by Padma Bhusan Dr. Krishna M. Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech and inventor of Covaxin as the Chief Guest, in the presence of Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Bombay and Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay among others. Students, their parents and faculty members of the Institute had to attend the function.

Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Bombay, Dr. Pawan Goenka in his address, said, “IITs have convinced me that the caliber of researchers and innovators in India is as good as anywhere else in the world. I urge you to translate that caliber into scientific discovery that will make the world a better place to live in and to never go too far from science and technology. This is where the action is and is going to continue to be."

Delhi University holds convocation on Feb 26

The University of Delhi (DU) hosted its 98th convocation on February 26, 2022, with defense minister Rajnath Singh as its chief guest. Considering the current situation with COVID-19 and MHRD guidelines, only students, teachers, and faculty were allowed inside the multipurpose hall at the Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex. After being closed for almost 2 years, Delhi University resumed offline classes recently for most courses. This happened as Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA gave its nod for the resumption of offline classes in all educational institutions.