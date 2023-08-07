IIT Madras Faculty, Alumnus Author Books On Science & Tech For Empowering India At 100

IIT Madras Faculty and an alumnus have authored a book exploring ideas about what the leading research and educational institutions should do for India@100 (100 years of Independence). The book has been published by the Indian Academy of Sciences and is part of the IIT Madras Alumni Association’s (IITMAA) thought leadership activities.

Titled ‘Empowering India - Ideas for Action by Scientists and Engineers,’ the book has been written by Prof. T. Pradeep, a Padma Shri Awardee and Institute Professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, and Krishnan Narayanan, President, IITMAA and itihaasa Research and Digital.

Over 100 scientists, including about 40 alumni of IIT Madras, have shared their inputs for the book. The proceeds from the book sales would be contributed towards the cause of science (through the Academy).

In addition, another book on ‘Mann ki Baat - Inspiring transformational capacity of a nation and its people,’ authored by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Venkatraghavan K.S., Krishnan Narayanan and Prof. V.R. Muraleedharan, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras, has also been released.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Education Minister, Government of India, released the two books at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on 30th July 2023.

Book on Mann ki Baat

Speaking about the book on Mann Ki Baat, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We leveraged policy advocacy and complex living systems frameworks to analyse Mann Ki Baat and show how it has inspired the nation and created transformational capacity in the S&T ecosystem in the country, especially in the areas of research, innovation and entrepreneurship. As part of our research, we also developed a large-language-model based MKB chatbot.”

Speaking about ‘Empowering India - Ideas for Action by Scientists and Engineers’, Prof. T. Pradeep, Institute Professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, said,“We believe that the book will be of great value in building NEW India. It has 30 solid recommendations spread across 7 specific areas. If these are incorporated in our planning and policies, we are sure that India will be at its rightful place in 2047.”

Further, Mr. Krishnan Narayanan, President, IIT Madras Alumni Association, said,“We feel honoured and delighted that the association could successfully anchor both the book projects, and involve many of our alumni and other experts to contribute to this thought-leadership initiative that will help in nation building.”

In Empowering India, the Authors identified seven focus areas and outlined 30 recommendations and hundreds of case studies in science, technology and innovation for empowering India and achieving sustainable development. The book also contains ten illustrations, each of which takes a concept that symbolizes India, rural and urban, and visualizes it in a new context infused with various elements of S&T. And produced by an AI engine and a human artist!

The book has received Advance Praise from several luminaries.

C.N.R. Rao, F.R.S., Honorary President & Linus Pauling Research Professor, JNCASR and Bharat Ratna – “This book highlights directions for action to make India successful by harnessing the power of science and technology… The book has come at the right time when India is looking forward to excellence in every sphere of activity.”

K. Kasturirangan, Former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation, Former Chairman, National Education Policy Committee – “I am immensely happy to see this thoughtful and thoroughly researched book, happening at the right time. The book articulates a number of innovative models and recommendations for 21st century education and they can help in translating the principles of National Education Policy 2020 into action.”

S. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Infosys– “The book explores ways in which we must nurture the research and innovation ecosystem in India, and to make it an engine that powers our aspiration of becoming a developed economy.”