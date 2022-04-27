In Ghaziabad, 8 Students Injured, 3 Critical After Lift Collapses At IMS College

IMS Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a lift at IMS college Ghaziabad collapsed, leaving ten students injured, of whom three are in severe condition. The tragic incident happened on Wednesday at an IIM college located near Lalkuan, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. All the students have been admitted to the nearby Columbia Asia Hospital. The incident occurred in one of the college buildings when students were going to the top floor in the elevator when suddenly it crashed.

IMS Ghaziabad lift collapse: 10 students injured, 3 under critical condition

"Seven to eight students are reported to be injured when a lift collapses at IMS College in Dasna, Ghaziabad," Iraj Raza, SP Rural, Uttar Pradesh, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police investigation underway

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Singh, SDM, Sadar, Ghaziabad, said, that the District Magistrate has asked the officials to take necessary steps. "Taking the incident very sensitively, the District Magistrate has instructed us to do whatever is necessary. I have met children. A total of 10 children are undergoing treatment. 9 children are in the general ward. "

He further stated that a committee would be formed to investigate the root cause of the incident. "A committee will be constituted to find out the cause of the incident, whose report will be submitted to the District Magistrate," he added. Earlier, in a similar incident, a 42-year-old lift maintenance worker died and another sustained severe injury after the elevator they were standing atop to carry out repair work collapsed from the 40th floor of a residential building in Grant Road.

Image: IMSGhaziabad/Official_website