International Day Of Education 2022: Check Importance, Significance And Theme Here

International Day of Education 2022: The International Day of Education is celebrated every year on January 24, 2022. Since 2018, Jan 24 is celebrated as International education day. This year marks the fourth year of celebration and the theme is ‘Changing Course, Transforming Education’. It was proclaimed in 2018 by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The day is celebrated as it marks the importance of education in ensuring peace and development. The resolution to mark this International Day of Education was authored by 59 member states. In 2022, the celebration will take place at the UN Headquarters in New York, Expo 2022 in Dubai, Harvard University Graduate School of Education, and Global Minnesota.

Education is key to a sustainable future.



To transform education, we need solutions adapted to regions, communities and individuals.



Education Day 2022: Details

It is being celebrated on January 24, 2022

International education day 2022 theme is Changing Course, Transforming Education

UNESCO on Education day

“This year’s International Day of Education will be a platform to showcase the most important transformations that have to be nurtured to realize everyone’s fundamental right to education and build a more sustainable, inclusive and peaceful futures. It will generate debate around how to strengthen education as a public endeavour and common good, how to steer the digital transformation, support teachers, safeguard the planet and unlock the potential in every person to contribute to collective well-being and our shared home,” an UNESCO statement reads.

“Transforming the future requires an urgent rebalancing of our relationships with each other, with nature as well as with technology that permeates our lives, bearing breakthrough opportunities while raising serious concerns for equity, inclusion and democratic participation”, reads the UNESCO’s Futures of Education Report .

International Day of Education: History

On December 3, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming January 24 as International Day of Education. International day of education significance is that it is a celebration of the role of education in bringing global peace and sustainable development. This year's International Day of Education will be a platform to showcase the most important transformations that have to be nurtured to realize everyone's fundamental right to education and build a more sustainable, inclusive, and peaceful future.