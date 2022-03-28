Karnataka Govt Asks Textbook Panel To Tone Down Glorification Of Tipu Sultan In Syllabus

The school textbook review committee set up by the Karnataka government has recommended toning down the "glorified content" on Tipu Sultan. Controversy has also erupted over the matter however the state Government has clarified that Tipu Sultan chapters will remain but they will remove exaggerated parts about him. Reacting on the matter, Congress has accused the Government of targetting him cause Tipu Sultan as he is a minority.

Reportedly, the school textbook review committee headed by Rohith Chakra has also submitted a report on the matter to the Government.

Row over Tipu Sultan in Maharashtra

In January, a political feud had erupted between BJP and the MVA Government in Maharashtra over the former opposing the Mysore ruler's sports complex in Mumbai's Malad West. Wading into the Tipu Sultan controversy, Congress ally NCP on Friday, claimed BJP's opposition to the Mysore ruler was 'unconstitutional'.

The controversy broke out after Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh was scheduled to inaugurate "Tipu Sultan Maidan" in his constituency Malad West. Opposing the inaugural, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) carried out a massive protest against the re-naming of the municipal garden. Moreover, ex-CM Fadnavis said that Tipu Sultan is not the pride of India as he harassed Hindus. The inauguration of the park in the name of Tipu Sultan was done on Republic Day by the Congress leader

Slamming Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for opposing renaming a sports complex in Mumbai after Tipu Sultan, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that "everyone's sitting down to write a new history."

BJP has opposed Tipu Sultan's glorification for torturing and forcible conversion to Islam of the Kodavas (Coorgis) - a martial race. He is also accused of execution of Mandayam Iyengars as they supported the then Maharaja of Mysuru and is despised in Dakshina Kannada as Christians believe he unleashed atrocities on their community. However, Tipu Sultan is also credited with taking on the British singlehandedly, raising a powerful Navy, increasing the Mysore silk trade, implementing land reforms before he died in 1799 while defending his fort at Srirangapatna against the British forces. BJP has banned 'Tipu Jayanti' in Karnataka and threatened to 'rewrite his historical records'.

Image: PTI