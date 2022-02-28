Karnataka To Include Lessons On State's Brave Women In School Syllabus: CM Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the lessons on Karnataka’s brave women like Belavadi Mallamma, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Rani Abbakka will now be included in the school syllabus. It will be done with aim to let the next generations understand their valour. This has been announced by the minister on Monday, February 28 while he was speaking in Hubbali after inaugurating the 374th anniversary celebrations of Belavadi Mallamma’s victory over the Maratha army in the 17th century. To be noted that the Belvadi Mallamma is believed to have formed a women’s army to fight against Shivaji Maharaja.

Karnataka brave women lessons to be taught: CM Bommai

“Initiatives would be taken for the comprehensive development of Belavadi. Yesterday we celebrated the 350th anniversary of Keladi Chennamma’s Coronation. Women’s contribution to Karnataka’s glory is immense. The younger generation should know about it. We should make the next generations learn about the brave women of our state like Kitturu Chennamma. Mega events would be organised in Belavadi next year as part of the celebrations,” CM Bommai said.

“Panchamasali Seer Jagadguru Sri Vachanananda Swamiji has immense knowledge about the growth of the Belavadi province and Mallamma’s war against Shivaji Maharaj. This programme has been organised due to his concern and love for the state,” the minister further said.

Remembering the valour of the inspirational lady, Karnataka CM further said, “She was far-sighted, it is rare for a person to forgive and provide shelter to the enemies who threatened her existence and attacked her thrice. Like Kittrur Chennamma, the valour of Keladi Chennamma too is inspiring. Our children need to be taught about her in their school textbooks.”

Further, he also mentioned the Tungabhadra Aarathi programme drawn up by Panchamasali Sri Vachanananda Jagadguru on the lines of Ganga Aarathi, Bommai said, "Following the initiative, we are receiving requests from people for similar programmes on the banks of all the rivers," he said.