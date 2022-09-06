KEAM 2022 Toppers List Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
KEAM Rank List 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala, has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM Rank List 2022, for the engineering examination. Candidates can check the toppers' list by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. This time, the KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination was held at 346 venues in all districts of the state, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.
A total of 77005 candidates took part in the KEAM 2022 examination. Out of the total, 58570 candidates qualified for the examination. According to the official notice, Vishwanath Vinod topped the KEAM 2022 engineering entrance examination with 596.8071 scores, followed by Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil, and Navajyoth B. Krisnan stood in third place. KP Lakhmeesh and Adhith T took first place in the SC category. Jeffrey Sam Mammen and Thejus J. Karmale have topped the ST Category. As per the official information, a total of 2 girls secured a place in the Top 10 and only 19 in the Top 100. Maximum people in the Top 100 are from Ernakulam district, followed by Thiruvananthapuram and then Thrissur.