KEAM 2022 Toppers List Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

KEAM Rank List 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala, has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM Rank List 2022, for the engineering examination. Candidates can check the toppers' list by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. This time, the KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination was held at 346 venues in all districts of the state, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.

A total of 77005 candidates took part in the KEAM 2022 examination. Out of the total, 58570 candidates qualified for the examination. According to the official notice, Vishwanath Vinod topped the KEAM 2022 engineering entrance examination with 596.8071 scores, followed by Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil, and Navajyoth B. Krisnan stood in third place. KP Lakhmeesh and Adhith T took first place in the SC category. Jeffrey Sam Mammen and Thejus J. Karmale have topped the ST Category. As per the official information, a total of 2 girls secured a place in the Top 10 and only 19 in the Top 100. Maximum people in the Top 100 are from Ernakulam district, followed by Thiruvananthapuram and then Thrissur.

KEAM 2022 Rank List

Vishwanath Vinod Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil Navajyoth B Krishnan Ann Mary Anupam Loy Geeto Rhea Mary Varghese Edward Nathan Varghese Aman Rishal C H Dev Elvis Kannath Aryan S Namboodiri

KEAM Rank List 2022: Here's how to check merit list

To check the KEAM Rank List 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of KEAM - cee.kerala.gov.in/main.php.

Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "KEAM Rank List 2022"

Automatically, a new page would open on the screen

A PDF file would open on the screen.

Take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's the direct link to download the KEAM Rank List 2022 - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative