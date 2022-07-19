KVPY Fellowship To Be Clubbed With INSPIRE Fellowships, Read Full Details Here

KVPY fellowship 2022: The Department of Science and Technology has announced that the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) will now subsume with INSPIRE. To be noted that the KVPY fellowship is an initiative to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research careers in science. Now INSPIRE Fellowship will be available only for pursuing full-time PhD program in any recognized University, Institution, R&D Laboratory in the country.

Official notification on KVPY website reads, "DST has decided to subsume KVPY with INSPIRE. KVPY Aptitude test will not be conducted from the year 2022 onwards. Ongoing KVPY fellows will continue to receive fellowship as per norms from DST."

INSPIRE Programme website reads, "Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE)" is an innovative programme sponsored and managed by the Department of Science & Technology for attraction of talent to Science. The basic objective of INSPIRE is to communicate to the youth of the country the excitements of creative pursuit of science, attract talent to the study of science at an early age and thus build the required critical human resource pool for strengthening and expanding the Science & Technology system and R & D base. A striking feature of the programme is that it does not believe in conducting competitive exams for identification of talent at any level. It believes in and relies on the efficacy of the existing educational structure for identification of talent."

INSPIRE fellowships: Check eligibility criteria

Students who will secure a minimum of 70% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA at MSc or Integrated MS/ MSc course will be eligible to apply

First rank holders in any recognized University and academic Institutions (Excluding Autonomous Colleges) in India in Post-Graduate (PG) level examination in Basic/Applied Sciences including Engineering, Pharmacy, Agricultural sciences and Veterinary Sciences will be eligible to apply

First rank holders at the Graduate/Post-graduate Level Examination in Medicine only conducted by a University/ Institution in India are eligible to apply.

First rank should be obtained in university in basic/applied science subject course/program having batch size of minimum 07 students with minimum aggregate of 70% marks (or CGPA equivalent) for the entire course/ program.

About KVPY

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an ongoing National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science.

Selection of the students is made from those studying in XI standard to 1st year of any undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences namely B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology having an aptitude for scientific research. Special groups / Committees are set up at IISc to screen the applications and conduct an aptitude test at various centres in the country. Based on the performance in the aptitude test, short-listed students are called for an interview which is the final stage of the selection procedure. For receiving a fellowship, both aptitude test and interview marks are considered.