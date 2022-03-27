Madhya Pradesh To Have MBBS Course In Hindi Soon; 'to Benefit Low, Middle-income Families'

The government of Madhya Pradesh has chosen to implement Hindi-language MBBS courses, which is a first for any Indian state. With this, Madhya Pradesh, which is ruled by the BJP, is likely to become the first state in India to offer medical education in Hindi.

"We will start delivering education for Medical courses in Hindi," Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared on the second day of the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Chintan Shivir' in the hill station of Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh. It will benefit pupils from lower and middle-income families," he said in a series of videos tweeted from his official handle.

Materials for Hindi-based MBBS education being prepared; courses to begin this year

Further, while making the announcement, the Madhya Pradesh CM also stated that from this year, the state would be the first to provide a Hindi-language MBBS programme. The materials for the Hindi-based MBBS education are being prepared, and the new Hindi-based system will begin this year. It will be followed by similar Hindi medium engineering education and a structure that is similar to other professional degrees.

“Why should we continue to be English slaves when other countries offer professional education in their native tongues? This new system will help our students from the middle and lower economic classes who come from villages and towns where Hindi is spoken overcome inferiority issues," CM Chouhan declared on Sunday.

City with 25,000 population to have ‘CM Sanjeevani Clinic’

"Every city with a population of 25,000 or more will have a ‘CM Sanjeevani Clinic’ to treat the most common illnesses such as coughs, colds, and fevers. Hospitals will be less crowded as a result of this. The first of these clinics will open on April 22, and within a year, every metropolitan local government will have one. Furthermore, all government medical colleges' hospitals will be converted into super-speciality hospitals," CM Shivraj Chouhan stated as part of the announcement.

Other major announcements

MP CM Chouhan also announced the reintroduction of his government's key initiatives, Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana and Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, among other things. "From April 21, the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana' will be launched in a new format, coupled with the 'Ladli Lakshmi Yojana,' which will commence on May 2," Chouhan stated.

The amount allotted to each bride has been enhanced from 51,000 to 55,000 under the redesigned Kanya Vivah Yojana. Every bride will also receive regular household things as part of the scheme. Following discussions with Cabinet Ministers, CM Chouhan said that his government will support Senior Citizens' pilgrimages and that the scheme will be relaunched.

Image: ANI