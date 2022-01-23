Manish Sisodia Hints Reopening Of Schools In Delhi; Here's All You Need To Know

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 22 hinted that schools in the national capital may reopen soon. This decision is likely to be taken as many students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Another supporting factor is that number of COVID cases reported on a daily basis is declining.

"As most of the students in higher classes have been inoculated, a proposal may be placed before DDMA for reopening of schools," Delhi Education Minister said.

Vaccination status

As per the report available, around 85% of students in Delhi government schools have been vaccinated. These students fall in the age group of 15 to 18 years and have been vaccinated till January 21, 2022. "In 12 out of the 15 education districts, 85 percent of students of Delhi government schools have been vaccinated and there are about 300 schools where 90 percent eligible students have got the jab," said Delhi’s Education Minister Sisodia.

"Teachers are taking care of not just education but also vaccination of students. 100% vaccination of students will help us in shifting from online education to offline,” the minister added.

"Only 42% of eligible students have been vaccinated in private schools till January 21. Private schools have about 3.5 lakh eligible students for COVID vaccination, but not even 2 lakhs have been vaccinated till date. Even aided schools haven't fared well. So far only 57% of students have been vaccinated in aided schools," an official statement said.

Uttar Pradesh schools, colleges to remain closed till January 30 amid COVID scare

For the third time in a row, Uttar Pradesh schools and colleges have been closed again due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Earlier, schools and colleges were closed till January 23, which has now been extended to January 30, 2022. Along with schools, all these educational institutions will also remain closed. The announcement has been made by Avnish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. The closure has been extended considering no major improvement in the situation.

