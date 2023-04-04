Mughal Empire Chapters Removed From Class 12 History Book? NCERT Director Clears The Air

NCERT director, Dinesh Prasad Saklani, has rubbished rumours that chapters on the Mughal Empire have been removed from history books of class 12. Speaking to ANI, Saklani asserted that the claims are a lie and those having suspicions can check the NCERT textbooks. He also assured that every step is being taken as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

'It's a lie' asserts NCERT director

#WATCH | Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director of NCERT says, "It's a lie. (Chapters on) Mughals have not been dropped. There was a rationalisation process last year because due to COVID, there was pressure on students everywhere...Expert committees examined the books from std 6-12.… pic.twitter.com/647wdsPSSR April 4, 2023

"It's a lie. (Chapters on) Mughals have not been dropped," the NCERT director said, explaining that there was a rationalisation process to reduce the burden on students.

"There was a rationalisation process last year because due to COVID-19, there was pressure on students everywhere...Expert committees examined the books from standard 6-12 and they recommended that if this chapter is dropped, it won't affect the knowledge of the children and unnecessary burden can be removed." He even brought out the book in question and proved that the chapters are still intact.

"The debate is unnecessary. Those who don't know, can check the textbooks..." Saklani said and called it part of a transition phase.

"We are working as per NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 and this is a transition phase. The NEP 2020 speaks of reducing the content load. We are implementing it. NCF (National Curriculum Framework) for school education is being formed, it will be finalised soon," he informed adding that the textbooks will be printed in 2024 as per NEP.

In a previous statement, the NCERT said, "The content of the textbooks has been rationalised for various reasons, including overlapping with similar content in other subject areas in the same class, similar content included in the lower or higher classes on the same subject."

It also stated that difficulty level, content which is easily accessible to students without much intervention from teachers and and content which is irrelevant in the present context have been removed, as per PTI.