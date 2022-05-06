Mumbai University: Law Exams Postponed, Fresh schedule To Be Released Soon

Mumbai University: After the Maharashtra state minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant, said that all examinations at state universities will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from now onwards, it has created a lot of confusion among the students. Earlier, the state minister for higher education also announced that universities should share question banks with students before conducting the examination.

Mumbai University Law exams postponed

The University of Mumbai has already clarified its stand, announcing that the examination for LLM Semester 1 was scheduled to be held from May 10; after the government's order, the examination has been postponed. However, until now, there has been no official information on the new schedule. On the other hand, 4th-semester LLB students are also waiting for the question banks from the university as their exams will start on May 18, 2022. As per reports, the new examination schedule for the exams will be announced by next week. The Varsity has not announced any official date for the declaration of the revised schedule.

Earlier, in February, Mumbai University announced that summer 2022 exams will be held in hybrid mode and all the UG exams for commerce, arts, and science session 2 (regular) and backlog exams for the same batches will be conducted in offline mode. Later, in March, the varsity released another notification announcing that 6th-semester exams for traditional (aided and unaided) courses will be conducted in online mode this year, whereas all exams for professional courses as well as postgraduate exams for all departments will not be held in online mode.



On April 25, Uday Samant announced that all state university summer 2022 exams will be held in pen and paper mode. He directed colleges and universities to conduct exams between June and July 15 of this year. He also asked the varsities to arrange the schedule in such a way that students should get at least a two-day break between each exam.



Image: PTI/ Representative