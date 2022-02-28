National Science Day 2022: Why Is February 28 Celebrated As National Science Day?

Every year, India celebrates National Science Day on February 28 to commemorate the remarkable work of Indian physicist CV Raman in the field of light scattering. Known as one of the greatest scientists and an inspiration to many, Raman's work has often proved to be helpful in modern science, and his life has been a source of inspiration for many.

CV Raman was quite popular even during his learning days, as he used to top at school and university. He has made some remarkable contributions to acoustics and optics. Raman was the first person who was appointed as the Palit Professor of Physics at the Rajabazar Science College in 1917.

Why is National Science Day celebrated on February 28?

Every year, India celebrates National Science Day to remember the discovery of the Raman Effect, a discovery that also earned him the Nobel Prize in 1930 in the field of Physics. During his trip to Europe in 1921, Raman became intrigued after seeing the blue colour of the Mediterranean Sea, which led him to conduct various experiments with transparent surfaces, ice blocks, and light.

Raman then noted a change in wavelength after light passed through ice cubes. Soon after, he announced his discovery to the world, and a new phenomenon was born. Raman's work was published, and it became quite valuable in the world of science. Later, it was due to the request by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) that February 28 started being celebrated as National Science Day (NSD). CV Raman is still remembered for his remarkable discovery. He died in 1970 at the age of 82.

National Science Day 2022: Theme

Every year, National Science Day is celebrated under various themes, and this year's National Science Day 2022 is "Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future." On this various programmes related to science will be held all across the nation in educational institutes, schools, and colleges that include things like public speeches, radio broadcasts, science exhibitions, debates, quiz competitions, and so on.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)