NBE Invites Applications For FNB/DNB Medical Courses; Check Registration Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NBE FNB/ DNB courses: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration for 14 new Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. The application link has been activated on April 15 and candidates will be given 2 months time to fill the form. The deadline to apply ends on June 15, 2022. The application link can be checked on the official website natboard.edu.in by following the steps mentioned below.
"The application forms have to be submitted only in online mode through Online Accreditation Application Portal (OAAP) which can be accessed through NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in,” NBE notification mentioned.
NBE is offering these 14 new DNB/ FNB courses- Renal Transplant (FNB), Andrology (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Geriatric Medicine (DNB).