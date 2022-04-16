NBE Invites Applications For FNB/DNB Medical Courses; Check Registration Details Here

NBE FNB/ DNB courses: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration for 14 new Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. The application link has been activated on April 15 and candidates will be given 2 months time to fill the form. The deadline to apply ends on June 15, 2022. The application link can be checked on the official website natboard.edu.in by following the steps mentioned below.

"The application forms have to be submitted only in online mode through Online Accreditation Application Portal (OAAP) which can be accessed through NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in,” NBE notification mentioned.

NBE DNB, FNB courses: Check important dates here

As mentioned above, the application link has been activated on April 15, 2022.

The deadline to submit the online application and pay the application fee is June 15, 2022.

Last Date for receipt of Hard Copy (Spiral Bind) (Both Main and Specialty Specific Application separately) at NBEMS Office is June 30, 2022.

Here's a step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website www.natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should get themselves registered to generate the login credentials.

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter the required details.

Step 4:The application form will be opened up on screen, candidates should fill in the information and upload the required documents.

Step 5: They should submit the form and take its printout for future reference.

Courses being offered by NBE

NBE is offering these 14 new DNB/ FNB courses- Renal Transplant (FNB), Andrology (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Geriatric Medicine (DNB).