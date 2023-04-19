NMIMS Mumbai Barred From Offering Online And Distance Learning Programmes: UGC

University Grants Commission (UGC) has barred the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) from offering distancing learning and online programmes. UGC barred NMIMS to offer these programmes for not following the fee refund policy, UGC said in a statement. UGC has also cautioned potential students against taking admission to courses offered through the two modes by NMIMS.

"UGC Public Notice regarding Withholding/Debarring Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra from offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) & Online programmes for January-February 2023, July-August 2023 and January-February 2024 academic sessions," UGC tweeted.

"Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra has not adhered to the UGC regulations and is in gross violations with regard to functioning of the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), quality of Self Learning Material and e-Learning Material (e-LM), nomenclature of Centre for Distance and Online Learning," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said in the notice.

The commission has decided to debar the institute from offering ODL and online programmes for January-February 2023, July-August 2023 and January-February 2024 academic sessions.

"It may be allowed to offer ODL and online programmes for academic session beginning in July-August 2024 only pursuant to inspection or on-site visit by UGC and after obtaining necessary approvals from UGC," he said.

The University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations were notified in September 2020. Subsequently, the first and second amendments to the principal regulations were notified in July 2021. The decision regarding debarring the online and open and distance learning programmes offered by NMIMS was taken at the 556th meeting of the UGC.

(With inputs from PTI).