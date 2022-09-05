On Teachers' Day 2022, Prez Murmu To Confer National Awards To 46 Teachers; Full List Here

In a bid to honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the ‘National Awards to Teachers 2022’ to 46 selected awardees on the occasion of Teacher’s Day or Shishak Parv on September 5.

According to the Ministry of Education, the event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at 11 am. It has been announced that 46 teachers have been selected from across the country for the honour. The selected teachers are from states including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana among other regions.

The 'National Awards for teachers 2022' will be given to teachers who, through their dedication and hard work have enriched the lives of students by improving the quality of school education.

Here's a list of teachers who will receive the 'National Awards for teachers 2022'

Anju Dahiya, Lecturer, Govt S Sec School Barwasni, District - Sonipat (Haryana) Yudhveer, JBT Incharge of the School, GPS Anoga, District - Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) Virender Kumar, Teacher, GSSS Dharogra, District - Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) Harpreet Singh, Head Teacher, Govt. Primary Smart School Bihla, District - Barnala (Punjab) Arun Kumar Garg, Principal, GMSS Datewas, District - Mansa (Punjab) Rajni Sharma, Teacher, Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, District - North West Delhi (Delhi) Kaustubh Chandra Joshi, Principal, SDS GIC Pratappur-Chakaluwa, District - Nainital (Uttarakhand) Seema Rani, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School - Dhanas - Chandigarh (UT), District - Chandigarh (Chandigarh) Sunita, Teacher, GSSS Badhir Bikaner, District - Bikaner (Rajasthan) Durga Ram Muwal, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Pargiyapada, District - Udaipur (Rajasthan) Maria Murena Miranda, Principal, Government High School Morpirla, District - South Goa (Goa) Umesh Bharatbhai Vala, Teacher, Saint Mary School Rajkot, District - Rajkot (Gujarat) Neeraj Saxena, Teacher, Govt Primary School Salegarh, District - Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) Om Prakash Patidar, Lecturer, Govt. Excellence Higher Secondary School Shajapur, District - Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) Mamta Ahar, Assistant Teacher, Govt Primary School P Sakharam Dubey, District - Raipur (Chhattisgarh) Kavita Sanghvi, Principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, District - Mumbai (Maharashtra) Iswar Chandra Nayak, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Kanapur, District - Puri (Odisha) Buddhadev Dutta, Teacher, Joypur Primary School, District - Bankura (West Bengal) Javid Ahmed Rather, Principal, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla, District - Baramula (Jammu And Kashmir) Mohd Jabir, Teacher, Government Middle School Karith, District - Kargil (Ladakh) Khursheed Ahmad, Teacher, Composite School Sahawa, District - Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) Saurabh Suman, Teacher, Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, District - Supaul (Bihar) Nishi Kumari, Teacher, Mahadev Higher Secondary School, District - Patna (Bihar) Amit Kumar, Teacher, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog, District - Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) Sidharth Yonzone, Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School, District - Gyalshing, Eklavya Model Residential School Jainus Jacob, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Thrissur, District - Thrissur, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan G Ponsankari , Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Tumakuru, District - Tumakuru, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Umesh T P, Teacher, GLPS Amruthapura, District - Chitradurga (Karnataka) Mimi Yhoshii, Head Teacher, GMS Officers Hill, District - Kohima (Nagaland) Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, Teacher, Eastern Ideal High School, District - Imphal East (Manipur) Mala Jigdal Dorjee, Principal, Modern Senior Secondary School, District - Gangtok (Sikkim) Gamchi Timre R. Marak, Head Teacher, Educere Higher Secondary School, District - East Garo Hills (Meghalaya) Santosh Nath, Acting Head Teacher, South Mirzapur High School, District - South Tripura (Tripura) Meenakshi Goswami, Principal, CNS Higher Secondary School, District - Sonitpur (Assam) Shipra , Teacher, Tata Workers Union High School Kadma, District - East Singhbum (Jharkhand) Dr Ravi Aruna, Teacher, Asnra Zilla Parishad High School Kanuru, District - Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) T N Sridhar, Teacher, Zilla Parishad High School, District - Mahbubnagar (Telangana) Kandala Ramaiah, Teacher, ZP High School Abbapur, District - Mulugu (Telangana) Sunitha Rao, Principal, Delhi Public School Nacharam, District – Medchal Malkajgiri (Telangana /Central Board of Secondary Education) Vandna Shahi, Principal, BCM School, District - Ludhiana (Punjab / Central Board of Secondary Education) Ramachandran K, Teacher, Panchayat Union Primary School Keelambal, District - Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Teacher, Zilla Parishad Primary School Damunaiktanda Tqgeorai, District - Beed (Maharashtra) Somnath Waman Walke, Teacher, ZPCPS Pargaon Jogeshwari, District - Beed (Maharashtra) Aravindaraja D, Teacher, Artchouna Soupraya Naikar Government High School Mudaliarpet, District - Pondicherry (Puducherry) Pradeep Negi, Lecturer, Govt. Inter Collage BHEL, District – Hardwar (Uttarakhand) Ranjan Kumar Biswas, PSRT, GSSS Bambooflat, District - South Andamans, (Working with visually impaired students) (Andaman and Nicobar Island)

According to ANI multimedia news agency, the Ministry of Education has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 every year to confer the awards to the best teachers in the country. The teachers have been selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

PM Modi to interact with winners of ‘National Awards to Teachers 2022'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later interact with the winners of ‘National Awards to Teachers 2022′ at his residence at 4.30 pm on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Notably, the day is regarded as Teacher's Day across the country in memory of former President Dr. S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. The tradition to celebrate Teacher's Day began in 1962 to honour the former President and all the teachers across the country.