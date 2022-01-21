Over 90% Of Pakistani Students Have Weak Understanding Of Math & Science: Report

More than 90 percent of primary and lower secondary Pakistani students have only a weak or basic understanding of Maths and Science, according to a report published in IANS news agency. It is basic as compared to the understanding of subjects as required to learn. It has been concluded as per a nationwide study conducted by faculty at the Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development. All tests were aligned with Pakistan's curriculum and have been validated for use in Pakistan by previous studies.

The average score in mathematics was 27 out of 100

The average score in science was 34 out of 100

To be noted that only one percent of students managed to score over 80 marks in either subject, thereby demonstrating what researchers called "excellent understanding"

IANS tweeted, "More than 90% of primary and lower-secondary students in #Pakistan have only a weak or basic understanding of the maths & science they are required to learn, according to a nationwide study conducted by faculty at the Aga Khan Universitys Institute for Educational Development."

More than 90% of primary and lower-secondary students in #Pakistan have only a weak or basic understanding of the maths & science they are required to learn, according to a nationwide study conducted by faculty at the Aga Khan Universitys Institute for Educational Development. pic.twitter.com/SRhTvf1gCQ — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) January 21, 2022

Pakistan students weak in math, girls outperform boys in science

It was noticed that girls slightly outperformed boys in science. Girls and boys tied in mathematics. The average score in private schools was higher than in public schools, but did not exceed 40 in either subject. The average score in Punjab province was the highest among the country's regions, but did not exceed 40 in either subject. In total, 78 public schools and 75 private schools participated in the study. Eighty percent of students were the children of parents with a high school certificate or less.