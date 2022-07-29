PM Modi Lauds India's Youth At Anna University Event; 'innovation Becoming A Way Of Life'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that people used to look for jobs earlier, but now are looking to build startups. The Prime Minister was addressing the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

PM Modi said that with India witnessing success in start-ups, not only Indians but the whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. PM Modi gave credit to the youth of the country and said that the youth are the growth engine of India and India is the world’s growth engine.

Recognized start-ups increased by 15,000% in last 6 years: PM Modi

PM Modi mentioned that earlier people used to look for jobs as it was considered more stable. People had the fear of not being recognised but India has witnessed a 15,000% growth in the number of recognised start-ups in the last 6 years, the PM said. There is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology and even the poorest of the poor are adapting to it, he added.

PM Modi said that earlier on social occasions it was difficult for a youngster to say he or she was an entrepreneur. People used to tell them to ‘get settled’, meaning, get a salaried job but now the situation is the opposite.

“Innovation is becoming a way of life. In just the last 6 years, the number of recognised start-ups increased by 15,000 per cent,” PM Modi said.

The second factor is there is trust in risk-takers.



Earlier at social occasions it was difficult for a youngster to say he or she was an entrepreneur.



People used to tell them to ‘get settled’, meaning, get a salaried job.



Now the situation is opposite: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 29, 2022

Innovation is becoming a way of life: PM Modi

While talking about the outbreak of COVID-19, PM Modi said that it was an unprecedented event that nobody had any user manual for. He mentioned the fact that his government converted the time of uncertainties into a time of opportunities. PM Modi mentioned that India is the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

Anna University's 42nd convocation

At the convocation, PM Modi awarded gold medals to the 69 gold medallists at Anna University. PM Modi said that this is a special time for teaching as well as non-teaching staff. He said, “You have seen many batches come and go but each batch is unique.” While addressing the parents present there, PM Modi said that their sacrifices have played a prominent role in the development and growth of students.

Anna University was established on 4 September 1978. It is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu and 3 Regional Campuses – Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.