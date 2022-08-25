PM Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon 2022 Finale Participants Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale and will interact with the participants of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 today at 8 pm. He will be taking part via video conferencing. Informing about the same, PM Modi tweeted, "At 8 PM this evening, I will address, via video conferencing, the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022. This is a programme I always look forward to, as it offers a glimpse of India's talented youngsters and showcases their remarkable problem-solving abilities."

Urging teachers and students of the country to join the programme, Prime Minister Modi in another tweet said, "SIH 2022 is special due to various reasons. The participation is extensive, be it in terms of age or geography, and so are the issues covered in the Hackathon. I would especially urge parents, teachers and children to join today's programme."

The Smart India Hackathon is conducted every year since 2017 by the Union Ministry of Education. It is a nationwide initiative by the Ministry's Innovation Cell. The programme aims to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organisations. Reportedly, each problem statement has a winning amount of Rs 1 lakh. While, under the student innovation category, three prizes of Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 75000, and Rs. 50000 will be awarded to the winning teams.

What's new in Smart India Hackathon 2022?

The Smart India Hackathon 2022 will bring the next generation evolution with the inclusion of new methodology to inculcate the culture of startup and innovation ecosystem across different age groups. Two categories in which the students participated: