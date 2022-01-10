PM Modi To Inaugurate 11 New Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu On Jan 12

As many as 11 new government medical colleges across Tamil Nadu and the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2022, at 4 PM.

The new medical colleges are being established in districts including Virudhunagar, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri.

The medical colleges established in Tamil Nadu are built at an estimated cost of around Rs 4000 crore, out of which around Rs 2145 crore has been provided by the central government and the rest by the state government. The setup of medical colleges is being done under the centrally sponsored scheme of "Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached to existing district/referral hospitals". Through this scheme, the Union government aims to establish medical colleges in districts that do not have either government-run or private medical colleges.

The newly built medical colleges will have a capacity of 1450 seats. The establishment of a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai aims to promote PM Modi's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and encourage classical languages. The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government and is built at a cost of Rs 24 crores. The new campus is equipped with a library, an e-library, seminar halls, and a multimedia hall.

To promote classical Tamil, the Union Ministry of Education has organised an autonomous organisation by doing research activities to establish the ancientness and uniqueness of the Tamil language. The institute library has a collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil books. The institute also holds seminars and training programs, granting fellowships and other activities. The institutes also translate and publish "Thirukkural’ in various Indian as well as 100 foreign languages.

