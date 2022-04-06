QS World University Rankings 2022 Out: MIT Ranked Best In World, IIT-Bombay Best In India

QS World University Ranking have been released on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. As per the global ranking, for the tenth consecutive year, MIT has been awarded as the best university. This year, World University Rankings features a total of 1,029 universities. Here is the direct link to check the complete rundown of the world’s top 100 universities. QS World ranking list of top 10 universities can be checked here.
QS World University Rankings 2022: Top 10 universities in the world
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT QS Ranking is number 1
- University of Oxford of United Kingdom
- Stanford University of United States
- University of Cambridge of United Kingdom
- Harvard University of United States
- California Institute of Technology (Caltech) of United States
- Imperial College London of United Kingdom
- ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) of Switzerland
- UCL (University College London) of United Kingdom
- University of Chicago of United States
Top 10 Indian Universities
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has secured 177 rank
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has secured 185 rank
- Indian Institute of Science has secured 186 rank
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has secured 255 rank
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITD) has secured 277 rank
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITK) has secured 280 rank
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has secured 395 rank
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) has secured 400 rank
- University of Delhi has secured 501 rank
- Jawaharlal Nehru University has secured 561 rank
Check global highlights here
- US institutions lead in 28 of the 51 subjects ranked. Harvard University and MIT remain the strongest-performing institutions, ranking number one in twelve subjects.
- Fifteen subject tables are topped by a British university, with the University of Oxford leading in six.
- ETH Zurich is continental Europe's top university, achieving number-one spots in three subjects. Moreover, based on its share of top-10 ranks, Switzerland is the world's third-best higher education sector.
- Australia is the fourth most represented country for the number of entries
- China (Mainland) ranks fifth globally for the number of programs (100), achieving a top-50 rank.
- No university has a larger number of top-50 than Canada's University of Toronto (46).
- The National University of Singapore – Asia's best-performing university – is the world's best for Petroleum Engineering. NUS ranks among the top-10 in sixteen disciplines.
- Japanese higher education is still in relative decline after decades of underfunding for research and PhD students.
- Universidad de Chile achieves Latin America's highest rank, 8th globally in Engineering - Mineral & Mining, followed by UNAM (Mexico) 13th in Modern Languages and Universidade de São Paulo (USP) 15th in Dentistry.
- The University of Cape Town remains Africa's most competitive institution, placing 9th globally in Development Studies.
- King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, 6th globally for Petroleum Engineering, achieves the Arab region's highest rank.