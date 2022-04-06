QS World University Rankings 2022 Out: MIT Ranked Best In World, IIT-Bombay Best In India

QS World University Ranking have been released on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. As per the global ranking, for the tenth consecutive year, MIT has been awarded as the best university. This year, World University Rankings features a total of 1,029 universities. Here is the direct link to check the complete rundown of the world’s top 100 universities. QS World ranking list of top 10 universities can be checked here.

QS World University Rankings 2022: Top 10 universities in the world

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT QS Ranking is number 1 University of Oxford of United Kingdom Stanford University of United States University of Cambridge of United Kingdom Harvard University of United States California Institute of Technology (Caltech) of United States Imperial College London of United Kingdom ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) of Switzerland UCL (University College London) of United Kingdom University of Chicago of United States

Top 10 Indian Universities

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has secured 177 rank Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has secured 185 rank Indian Institute of Science has secured 186 rank Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has secured 255 rank Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITD) has secured 277 rank Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITK) has secured 280 rank Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has secured 395 rank Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) has secured 400 rank University of Delhi has secured 501 rank Jawaharlal Nehru University has secured 561 rank

