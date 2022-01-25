RRB NTPC Protest: Railways Ministry Issues Lifetime Debar Warning To Protesting Students

In a key development, the Ministry of Railways in a public notice released on Tuesday informed that Railway job aspirants who have indulged in vandalism/unlawful activities like protesting on Railway Tracks, disruption of Train Operations, damaging Railway Properties, etc may face lifetime debarment. The notice stated that such misguided activities are the highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Indian Railways/Government jobs.

Railway Ministry issues public notice

The notice comes after thousands of students of Bihar, who appeared for RRB's Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam, protested against the rigging in the RRB NTPC examination. The students reportedly gathered around the railway stations in Patna and other cities of Bihar, thereby affecting the railway services. The students protested at Rajendra Nagar railway station in Patna on Monday evening. In a bid to bring the situation under control, police forces were deployed at Rajendra Nagar Railway station.

Railway Ministry in a notice said that several videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and candidates/aspirants found indulged in such unlawful activities will be held liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining a Railway job.

The notice further mentioned that Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are committed to conducting a fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining the highest standards of integrity. Indian Railways job aspirants are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish ends.

Thousands of Bihar candidates protest at stations, several Trains delayed

The students were sitting on the track for over six hours. This comes in line with Railway releasing the RRB CBT-1 result. Students are raising allegations that Railway said shortlisting will be done at the rate of 20 times vacancies. However, students are saying that Railway passed students at the rate of four times of vacancies.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) was scheduled to release the category-wise result in CBT 2. However, it has been released in the CBT 1 result itself. Railway Ministry had given clarification regarding this recruitment. The clarification given by the Ministry of Railways said that it was nowhere mentioned that seven lakh different candidates would be selected for the second stage Computer Based Examination (CBT 2). RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 second stage consists of a computer-based test (CBT) of five different levels in which a candidate can be selected for more than one level according to eligibility, merit, and choice, the statement said. So in the list of seven lakh roll numbers, some names will appear in more than one list.

Image: PTI