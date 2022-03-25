Rajasthan MLA Runs Dusk To Dawn Demanding Arrest Of Officials Involved In REET Paper Leak

In the latest development, Rajasthan Independent MLA Baljeet Yadav took the initiative to demand immediate arrest of the officials responsible for the leak of REET paper (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher.) MLA Baljeet Yadav started a unique protest to exert pressure on the state government. On Friday, Yadav started running in a park and pledged that he will run throughout the day to urge the CM Ashok Gehlot government to arrest the officials responsible involved in the REET paper leak.

While speaking with ANI, Yadav asserted that he is demanding the arrest of one Ramkripal Meena and Jaipur collector, whom he believes are accomplices in the paper leak case.

“I'll be running from dawn to dusk & it's my demand that action should be taken against the 'gangs' of leaking the paper. Jaipur collector who gave access of strong room where REET papers were kept to Ramkripal Meena, who runs private colleges, should be arrested,” he said.

What is the REET exam?

REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher), is a test conducted for direct recruitment of primary and upper primary school teachers. The exam is divided into two levels: level 1 is for primary school teachers, and level 2 is for upper primary school teachers.

What is the REET paper leak 2021 case?

More than 16 lakh people applied for roughly 31,000 positions in the REET 2021 test, which was held in September 2021. Because of the large number of candidates who applied for REET, each district administration made special arrangements, including a large police presence and free bus transportation provided by the government.

Allegations of misconduct appeared shortly after the exam. According to the Rajasthan Police, Bluetooth gadgets were discovered in slippers from several people arrested on the same day the exam was conducted. Later, the Rajasthan Police formed a special operations squad (SOG), which discovered confirmation that the paper had been leaked earlier.

Police believe that the Question paper was stolen and leaked on September 24, two days before REET, from Shiksha Sankul, a campus in Jaipur that has several offices of education-related departments as well as educational institutions.



