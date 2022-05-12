Last Updated:

Reciting National Anthem Mandatory Before Commencing Classes In UP Madrasas From Today

UP government has made it mandatory for all students and teachers in Madrasa to sing national anthem before commencing classes. Check details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
National Anthem

Image: PTI


Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all students and teachers in Madrasas of the state to sing national anthem before commencing the classes. The order has been implemented from today, May 12. Danish Azad Ansari, minority state minister of UP has passed this order. The decision was taken in the meeting of UP Madrasa education board on March 24.

The order of implementation was passed on May 9. As per the order, the schools will continue with the previously sung religious prayers along with the national anthem- "Jana Gana Mana". The Madrasas were closed from March 30 to May 11 due to Ramazan. The schools has reopened on Thursday, May 12 and the order has been implemented from today. The order will be applicable in all recognized, aided and non-aided madrasas. The decision has come almost five years after the UP Madrasa Board had made the recital of National anthem and flag hoisting mandatory on independence day, in the year 2017.

"The national anthem is sung in all schools and we want to instill patriotism in madrasa students too. This has been done so that the students know our history and culture apart from religious studies. It is already recited in some madrasas. We have made it compulsory now from the coming academic session," UP Madrasa Board chairman had said.

UP Madrasa Board Exams from May 14 

UP Madrasa Board exams have been scheduled to be held from May 14 to May 27. From this year, subjects like Hindi, English, maths, social sciences and science would be made mandatory from the next academic session for students up to senior secondary level. 

READ | TN Board SSLC exams 2022 begins today, check exam day guidelines here

"Six examination papers will be made mandatory with the addition of these subjects. These subjects were optional until now and taught from NCERT books. We want our students to be part of the mainstream," the chairman had earlier said.

READ | Chhattisgarh board results 2022: Class 10, 12 results to be out by May 14
READ | BSEB Bihar Board Inter Special Exam Answer Key released; see how to download
READ | UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23 out; Check exam dates & more
READ | Mukul Goel's alleged closeness to Samajwadi Party key reason for ouster as UP DGP: Sources
Tags: National Anthem, Madrasa, National anthem in madarsa
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND