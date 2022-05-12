Reciting National Anthem Mandatory Before Commencing Classes In UP Madrasas From Today

Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all students and teachers in Madrasas of the state to sing national anthem before commencing the classes. The order has been implemented from today, May 12. Danish Azad Ansari, minority state minister of UP has passed this order. The decision was taken in the meeting of UP Madrasa education board on March 24.

The order of implementation was passed on May 9. As per the order, the schools will continue with the previously sung religious prayers along with the national anthem- "Jana Gana Mana". The Madrasas were closed from March 30 to May 11 due to Ramazan. The schools has reopened on Thursday, May 12 and the order has been implemented from today. The order will be applicable in all recognized, aided and non-aided madrasas. The decision has come almost five years after the UP Madrasa Board had made the recital of National anthem and flag hoisting mandatory on independence day, in the year 2017.

"The national anthem is sung in all schools and we want to instill patriotism in madrasa students too. This has been done so that the students know our history and culture apart from religious studies. It is already recited in some madrasas. We have made it compulsory now from the coming academic session," UP Madrasa Board chairman had said.

UP Madrasa Board Exams from May 14

UP Madrasa Board exams have been scheduled to be held from May 14 to May 27. From this year, subjects like Hindi, English, maths, social sciences and science would be made mandatory from the next academic session for students up to senior secondary level.