SATHEE- Free Coaching Platform For JEE, NEET Launched By Edu Ministry, Check Links Here

The education minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched SATHEE- a platform that provides free interactive coaching for students preparing for entrance exams like JEE and NEET. SATHEE stands for 'Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams'. It is an initiative by the education ministry in association with IIT Kanpur.

Candidates preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering or the National eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) can register on the SATHEE platform for free coaching, study material and mentorship. The faculty members of IITs and IISc will teach the topics on this platform. The study materials will be available in English, and Hindi as well as other regional languages in which the JEE, and NEET are conducted.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had earlier informed that the education minister will launch a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform for the students to bridge a gap for the students who can't afford costly exam coaching.

What is SATHEE Platform

"SATHEE (Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams) is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, in association with IIT Kanpur, which will give students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for competitive and other exams. This platform aims to bridge the gap for the students in society who can't afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching. SATHEE aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics so they feel confident to give any exams by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members," UGC chairman, Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.

Students will learn with in-depth video lectures by IIT professors. They will also get access to forums/ mentors for doubt-clearing and problem-solving. There will be regular tests for self-assessment. Detailed analytics will be prepared to analyse the performance of students.

NTA ABHYAS APP

In the year 2020, the education ministry launched a National Test Abhyas (NTA) that provides free mock tests to JEE and NEET aspirants. The initiative was taken by the ministry during the COVID lockdown as the students were unable to go to their coaching classes. The app helped the students to prepare for their exams at their home. Students could attempt the mock tests anytime during the day at their convenience. Within 3 days of its launch, over two lakhs JEE and NEET aspirants of India downloaded the app, and over 80,000 students had taken the mock tests. The number of downloads rose to 10 lakhs after one month of its launch, the education ministry informed.