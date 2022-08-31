Smart India Hackathon 2022: IGNOU Students Won First Prize In Grand Finale; Check Details

Smart India Hackathon: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) students have been awarded with first prize in Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 Grand Finale. The finale was organised at the Nodal Centre at Birla Institute of Technology – Mesra, Ranchi on August 25-26, 2022. The winning team was led by Kunal Ambasta who is a student of MCA programme of IGNOU. The winning team won prize of Rs 1 lakh by MoE in the SIH 2022.

"The team SIGSEGV with members including Satish Kumar Mishra (MCA), Ananya Singh (MCA), Harsh(MCA) and Nadeem Ahmad (BCA) participated at the VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad. They worked on the problem statement under miscellaneous categories. The team developed a No-Code Chatbot Builder using AI/ML, Cloud Computing, Blockchain technology," IGNOU said in a release.

PM Modi virtually addressed Smart India Hackathon Finalists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25, addressed the participants of the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 via video conferencing and also interacted with the participants of the tournament. A total of 25 teams with 178 participants took part in the two-day-long SIH 2022. During the interaction, PM Modi discussed their product application. While addressing the event, the Prime Minister lauded the participants of the Smart India Hackathon who came up with solutions to the pressing problems of society, organisation, and government, which aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem-solving, and out-of-the-box thinking among students.

While addressing the Smart India Hackathon finalists, PM Modi stated that the country needs to promote and respect new ideas and original thinking. Also, the nation needs to adopt research and innovation as a way of living rather than a way of working. PM Modi further stated that the government is also working to promote innovation, research, and institutional thinking. Also, the New Education Policy 2020, will have a strong foundation built on innovation, he added.

During his address, PM Modi stated that the innovative mindset of all the participants will take India to the top within the next 25 years. "By the end of this decade, India will have a 6G network connection and the Government of India is working towards achieving this goal," said PM Modi while addressing the Smart India Hackathon 2022.